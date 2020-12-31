NW Natural employees and retirees are helping to make the season bright for their favorite nonprofits.
Together with a 100% company match from the shareholder corporate philanthropy fund, employees and retirees have committed to contributing $350,000 to local charities through two employee giving campaigns this year, according to a release from the company.
“Every year our employees step up to support their communities, and this year they stepped up twice, raising a record-setting amount of funding for local nonprofits,” NW Natural’s Director of Environmental Policy and Corporate Responsibility Mary Moerlins said. “The need from our community partners is great this year so we hope these contributions can make a meaningful impact in the lives of those they serve.”
This winter, employees raised $250,000 for nonprofits such as CASA for Children, Inc., and the Oregon Food Bank. In the spring, employees raised $100,000 for local organizations that support Oregon and Washington communities facing COVID-19 and wildfire hardships, including Meals on Wheels People and Blanchet House.
To learn more about NW Natural’s Corporate Philanthropy Fund and charitable giving programs, visit: https://www.nwnatural.com/about-us/community/corporate-contributions.
NW Natural is a natural gas distributor serving 680,000 utility customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
