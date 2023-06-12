Rescue

A Coast Guard helicopter similar to this one, responded to the scene near Tongue Point.

The Coast Guard rescued one person found stranded on a channel marker and recovered an unresponsive person from the water after a vessel capsized Sunday, June 11, on the Columbia River near Astoria.

At 2:25 p.m., a caller, who witnessed from shore, notified Coast Guard Sector Columbia River watchstanders that a boat reportedly capsized causing two people to enter the water east of Tongue Point.

