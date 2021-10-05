Investigator are working to determine the cause of a capsized sailboat that left two people dead.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the capsized sailboat at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, north of Rockaway, near Nedonna Beach, just south of the south Nehalem Jetty.
Rockaway Fire-Rescue, Garibaldi Fire-Rescue, Nehalem Bay Fire-Rescue, Tillamook Ambulance and the US Coast Guard also responded to the scene.
Fire personnel located an unconscious woman not breathing on the beach and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated. Unfortunately, the woman could not be resuscitated, according to a release from the sheriff's office. U.S. Coast Guard crews continued using two motor lifeboats continued searching the area for survivors.
The capsized sailboat, registered out of Astoria, became partially beached and coast guard personnel were able to gain access to the vessel and located a deceased man.
The two victims, husband and wife, are believed to be the only people on board the vessel at the time of the incident.
Tillamook 911 dispatchers were able to identify the victims and immediate family has been notified.
