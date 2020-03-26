A Columbia County Easter tradition that draws thousands to the region is the latest public event to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The MEgga Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been canceled according to organizers.
The announcement of the cancellation was posted on the event’s Facebook page March 13.
“It is with heavy hearts but the community’s health in mind that we have made the hard decision to cancel this year’s mEGGa Egg Hunt,” the post states. “Our board is looking at some options to preserve a little of this event for the kids. Stay tuned as we work out those options.”
The egg hunt, which would have celebrated its 20th year this year, is annually held at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens in April and is a free event for families.
Last year, it drew a crowd of more than 3,000, according to mEGGa Egg Hunt board member Heather Epperly. The event typically gives out close to 30,000 wrapped candies and prizes, some of which is obtained through community donations. Another mEGGa Egg Hunt Facebook post stated that the board had already received stuffed animal donations and other donations for prizes.
One activity associated with the event that will continue to happen this year is the annual coloring contest. Entry forms had been previously dispersed through local schools and also through The Chronicle print edition. Forms are still available on the egg hunt’s website: meggaegghunt.wixsite.com/mysite.
The form is a picture of an Easter rabbit holding a group of decorated Easter eggs. Once the child has completed the form, they should mail it to, or drop it under the door at American Family Insurance, 1570 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens.
There are three cash prizes for each age group. Age groups are divided into: 0-2, 3-4, 5-7, 8-9 and 10-12. Winners will be announced Saturday, April 11, 2020, on the mEGGa Egg Hunt Facebook page. Winners will also be notified by phone, which is why it is important for participants to provide the best contact phone number on their entry form.
Follow the results at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
