4-H members, crafters, and others across Columbia County are getting details today of the cancellation of a popular traditional event that many participate in every summer.
The Oregon State Fair Council confirms the 2020 Oregon State Fair is officially canceled. The decision follows Oregon Governor Kate brown's announcement about the state Reopening Oregon framework.
The Fair was originally scheduled to run August 28 through September 7.
Brown underscored large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals, and conventions will not be able to return until there is a reliable treatment or prevention, such as a vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority advised that any large gathering, at least through September, should either be canceled or significantly modified.
“The safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, competitors, performers, sponsors, vendors, contractors, volunteers and staff has always been — and will always be our top priority,” Director and CEO of the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center Mike Paluszak said. “We are saddened by the news, but support our state leaders in their efforts to keep all Oregonians safe in the wake of COVID-19.”
The Oregon State Fair is a tradition for thousands of families across the region, and the Oregon State Fair Council had hoped to continue that tradition in 2020.
The organization’s leadership is meeting over the next few weeks to see if there are any alternative options to consider in lieu of the original event. Management is also working on a strategy to reopen fairground facilities when appropriate and look forward to welcoming guests back for the 2021 Oregon State Fair, scheduled for August 27 through September 6 of next year.
