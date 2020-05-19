Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Columbia County is cancelling the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event scheduled for June 13.
"We cannot safely hold this event which typically serve over 250 vehicles," a released from the county states.
The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Columbia County Transfer Station, 1601 Railroad Ave. in St Helens
For more information, contact Columbia County Solid Waste Coordinator Kathy Boutin-Pasterz at, 503-397-7259, or email, kathleen.boutin-pasterz@co.columbia.or.us.
