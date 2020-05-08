One of Clatskanie's most popular annual traditional events is canceled due to COVID-19.
"It was decided for the safety of our community and in adherence of COVID-19 restrictions in place, all activities for the 2020 Clatskanie Heritage Days event scheduled for July 4th (and otherwise) have been canceled," according to the Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce.
Fireworks, restroom facilities, vendor insurance, and more require advance reservations. Because the length of Oregon’s stay-at-home order is not certain, preemptive planning is not possible, the Chamber wrote in a release issued Friday, May 8.
"Due to slowed business in the Clatskanie area and the inability to mingle inside many partnering establishments, it has been extremely difficult to fundraise and finance the 2020 event," the release stated. "Raised funds from donations, bark dust sales, and business partnerships will be saved for next year’s 2021 Clatskanie Heritage Days.
The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce asks residents to spend money normally reserved for event-related purchases on local business. Enjoy take-out, gift cards, and a safe re-opening.
See more previous Heritage Days event photos at thechiefnews.co.
