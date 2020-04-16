The following is information from Columbia County Economic Team interim director Paul Vogel.
Columbia County Economic Team (CCET) is working to assist businesses navigate through the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic disruption…. and plan for recovery.
Business survival and retention is a top priority. We all want to emerge from the other side of this able to restore our businesses, livelihoods and economy. Reaching out countywide, Columbia County Economic Team will be communicating with you regularly.
This is one is to alert a national, virtual, small business town hall. While our focus and the impacts are very, very local, national perspective can be very useful. CCET wanted Columbia County businesses to be aware of this event on Friday, April 17.
As the economic pause caused by coronavirus endures, businesses are racing to understand and access the $350 billion in loans provided by the CARES Act to help impacted small businesses. Emergency loans are newly available to sole proprietors, and new guidance accompanies this relief.
Estimates indicate the total amount of aid isn’t enough to address current needs, and Congress is considering extending more funds to small businesses.
Friday, April 17 at noon ET, (9 a.m. Pacific Time) Inc. and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will team up for a fourth virtual National Small Business Town Hall to help small business owners alike navigate the programs that are available to them.
To access the National Small Business Town Hall, visit
https://events.inc.com/nationaltownhallevents-4?icid=dan901:633:Townhall2_botArt&utm_source=bottomofArticle&utm_medium=onsite-placement
