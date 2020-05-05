The Port of Columbia County is offering assistance to small businesses in Columbia County in how to best navigate the application process for federal and state relief funds.
The service is open to all small businesses in Columbia County and not limited to those within the Port district.
Local businesses seeking assistance are encouraged to attend a Small Business Resource Question and Answer Zoom meeting at 3 p.m. May 6 with Mark Ellsworth. The Port has contracted with Ellsworth, an experienced financial counselor and business consultant who is assisting small businesses throughout the county by identifying which government resources are available and guiding businesses through the administrative process.
Ellsworth has worked closely with Columbia County over the years representing state government and coordinating the state’s work on regional economic development projects.
For more information about the Zoom meeting and to contact Ellsworth, call 503-369-4827, or email markellsworth@portofcolumbiacounty.org.
