The Port of Columbia County is stepping in to help small businesses in the county navigate the process for state and federal relief funds.
The Port has contracted with Mark Ellsworth, an experienced financial counselor and business consultant.
Ellsworth will assist small businesses throughout the county by identifying which government resources are available and guiding them through the administrative process.
“The port saw the need in the community for this type of assistance and we believe providing this resource fits in with our mission of fostering local economic opportunities to create and sustain jobs,” Port of Columbia County executive director Doug Hayes said. “We realize a lot of businesses within the county do not have this type of advocate available to them, and the port wants to provide them with this service."
Ellsworth has worked closely with Columbia County over the years representing state government and coordinating the state’s work on regional economic development projects.
“I look forward to working with the businesses in Columbia County and assisting them in making their way through these unusual times,” Ellsworth said.
The port has hired Ellsworth on a three-month contract, with an option to extend an additional thirty days, starting on Monday, April 20. This service is open to any small business within Columbia County, and is not limited to those within the port district.
Local businesses seeking assistance are encouraged to contact Ellsworth by phone at 503-369-4827, or email at, ellsworth@portofcolumbiacounty.org.
