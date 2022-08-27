Columbia County's job base is rising.

Jobs Report

The Oregon Employment Department reports 24,418 employed and 1,144 unemployed in Columbia County in July.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment in Columbia County increased by 170 in July to 11,800 jobs, according to the latest Oregon Employment Department report.

