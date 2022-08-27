Columbia County's job base is rising.
Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment in Columbia County increased by 170 in July to 11,800 jobs, according to the latest Oregon Employment Department report.
Seasonally adjusted figures compare expected changes with actual changes. A loss of 290 jobs is normal for the month, but the county’s employment fell by only 120.
Job gains
In July, the private sector added 150 jobs, and government employment dropped by 270. Professional and business services added 70 jobs. Leisure and hospitality gained 60 jobs, and construction grew by 40 jobs. Local government education shed 270 jobs. Other industries had smaller changes.
July’s total nonfarm employment numbers show a gain of 90 jobs compared with one year before, an increase of 0.8%.
The county lost 1,360 jobs in April 2020 as the pandemic hit, and it remains 70 jobs below its pre-pandemic employment of July 2019. Some of the major industries gained jobs over the past year. Other services added 90 jobs over the year. Professional and business services added 80 jobs, and leisure and hospitality regained 60 jobs. Private education and health services lost 110 jobs.
Columbia County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in July, essentially unchanged from 4.2% in June. It was 5.6% the year before. The statewide unemployment rate was 3.5% in July, and the national rate was 3.5% as well.
Statewide report
Over the past five months, unemployment rates for the U.S. and Oregon have averaged 3.6%, near record lows dating back almost 50 years.
The labor market is tight, and many people have gotten back to work. Over the past two years, Oregon’s labor force participation rate rose rapidly.
The share of the population 16 and older that is either employed or unemployed reached 63.5% in July, its highest rate in a decade.
In Oregon, nonfarm payroll employment grew by 4,200 in July, following gains averaging 6,300 jobs in the prior eight months. Monthly gains in July were largest in leisure and hospitality (+1,500 jobs), other services (+1,400), manufacturing (+1,300), and private educational services (+1,300). Retail trade (-700 jobs) was the only major industry that shed a substantial number of jobs.
As of July, Oregon has regained 94% of jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic. The U.S. has regained 100%.
Oregon’s private sector is close to a full jobs recovery, having regained 99% of pandemic recession losses. However, Oregon’s government sector has only regained 49% of the jobs it lost during March through June 2020. Professional and technical services was one of the fastest growing industries over the past two years. It added 1,900 jobs in July and has grown by 10,400 jobs since February 2020.
Over the past 12 months, architectural and engineering services added 1,700 jobs, or 9.4%, which was the highest growth rate of the component industries within professional and technical services.
Retail trade has inched downward since late last year. In July, it dropped to 209,000 jobs, which is back to where it was in late 2016. Over the past 12 months, the weakest retail trade sectors were building material and garden supply stores (-1,700 jobs) and general merchandise stores (-2,400 jobs).
Oregon’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in July, unchanged from 3.5%, as revised, in June. The U.S. unemployment rate was also 3.5% in July.
