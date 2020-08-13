Local entrepreneurs Laken Gortler and Carla Hess announce they will soon open a brand new laundry mat, Clatskanie Quick Clean, in the Clatskanie Town Center on the Columbia River Highway across from the Clatskanie River Inn.
The operation will include full-service washers and dryers and wash-and-fold, which allows customers to bring in their clothes for washing, ironing, and folding. The business lounge will feature a big screen TV and vending machines.
An opening date of the new business has not yet been announced.
