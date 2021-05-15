A house located on 516 East E Street in Rainier burned down in 2019 due to what was reported as an electrical fire. At the time of the fire, no one had lived in the building for several months. The fire didn’t cause damage to surrounding properties and there weren’t any injuries.
The remains of the house are located in a residential area, and neighbors adjacent to the property have submitted complaints to the city.
“Neighbors started complaining about it, so we’re going to be doing a public hearing about declaring that a nuisance and taking action,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said. “There’s starting to be vandalism and reports of kids trying to get in there. They’ve got a fence up around it, but that really doesn’t do much.”
Jorgensen hopes to bring the citizen concerns to the Rainier City Council’s June meeting seeking to declare the property a public nuisance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.