It’s an annual project called ‘Walls Up.’ But over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Columbia County Habitat for Humanity to cancel the volunteer home building. The ‘Walls Up’ refers to constructing a new home for families that qualify for the nonprofit group’s assistance.
Such a ‘Walls Up’ project occurred on Saturday, Feb. 5 on South 8th Street in St. Helens.
To gain insight into such community efforts, The Chief reached out to Columbia County Habitat for Humanity’s (CCHFH) Executive Director Jennifer Anderson.
The Chief: What impact has the pandemic had on your group’s efforts over the past two years?
Jennifer Anderson: The pandemic impacted our organization in many ways. Initially, we closed the Restore completely for several months. Reopening fully did not happen for another six months because we felt we needed to quarantine the donations for a period of time. Many of our ReStore volunteers are seniors and some of them did not want to volunteer anymore for fear of being exposed to COVID.
We really struggled to have enough volunteers to keep the store running. On the construction side, we were not able to have large groups of volunteers, there were sharp increases in the price of lumber and supply chain issues, especially with appliances. Some of these issues continue especially on the construction side. I want to thank Paul and Wela at Columbia Economic Team who really worked overtime to get information and resources out to struggling businesses and nonprofits.
The Chief: What is the vision of the project on South 8th Street in St. Helens and why that location?
Anderson: We build wherever we can buy inexpensive land. The home we are building as well as the last two homes are on a distressed property we acquired from an estate. I love that we are taking a property that was an eyesore and a problem for the neighborhood and providing stable affordable homes for hardworking people that really appreciate the opportunity.
The Chief: When did the CCHFH start, why and how many projects has the group completed?
Anderson: CCHFH was formed in 1999 as a grass roots organization by folks from Scappoose, St. Helens, Columbia City, Rainier, Clatskanie and Vernonia that were inspired by the housing model of using volunteers and community support to help people in need. We sent an application to Habitat for Humanity International and were approved. CCHFH is independently incorporated and is not funded by the International organization. We are working on our 12th home and have completed 37 critical home repairs which include exterior home repairs and ramps.
The Chief: Specifically describe the work that the local chapter conducts?
Anderson: CCHFH is managed individually with guidance from Habitat for Humanity International. We process all applications, assist with loan origination and down payment assistance, raise funds and recruit volunteers, acquire land and build or work with low income homeowners to make their homes safe and accessible. We also recently incorporated the Oregon Individual Development Account (IDA) into our services. Low income families and individuals can set up savings accounts for home purchases or repairs that are matched by the State of Oregon.
On the ReStore side we take in donated home furnishings and building materials which diverts approximately 180 tons of material from the landfill annually. We recycle metal and sell reprocessed paint. We offer opportunities for community service, basic job training skills and a place for seniors to connect. Our volunteers are fantastic. We could not run the store without them and they are so friendly to customers and each other. I love the sense of community.
The Chief: How do you select the families to be connected to the housing projects?
Anderson: We build for people with household income between 35 and 60 percent of the median income. The families we select need to be able to pay an affordable mortgage, have decent credit and low debt. Some families have tried buying homes previously, but never qualify for enough. Habitat for Humanity makes it possible. Once we have a qualified pool of applicants, we select the family with the most need. Each family is required to contribute 400 hours of sweat equity which includes financial education. It is a lot of work, but very rewarding to the families willing to take on the challenge.
The Chief: How are the projects funded?
Anderson: About half our funds come from the ReStore. Individual donors, churches, grants and the proceeds from affordable mortgages help fill in the gap. Donated building materials and help from the City on fees are always appreciated.
The Chief: What do you take away from these projects?
Anderson: Throughout this process we really get to know the families. It is inspiring to hear about their struggles and watch them succeed! The transformation is amazing. Housing is such a basic need that having stable, affordable housing allows people to pursue other goals whether it be saving for retirement or pursuing higher education.
New homeowner Andrea Hulin also shared her insight with The Chief into what the volunteer project means to her family.
“It means new beginnings, a fresh start,” Hulin said. “A place for the kids and I to call home. Having this opportunity means the world to us. Getting chosen as the partner family for habitat, has opened doors, I don’t know if I would’ve been able to open without their help and support. We’re so blessed to be chosen, and excited to start a new chapter of our lives. Building our own home is so much fun, and the people I have met through habitat are amazing. Oscar, Lucy and I are ready for this next adventure.”
For more information about Columbia County Habitat for Humanity, visit info@habitatcolumbiacounty.org.
