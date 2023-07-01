Oregon is in line to receive $688,914,932.17 in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program funding.
These new federal investments—which are part of President Biden’s Internet For All program—will help ensure Americans in every corner of the country have the opportunity to be connected, according to a release from Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, stating that the projects funded by these grants will help provide individuals, families, and businesses the devices and resources they need to benefit from affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
“I have been a longtime supporter of internet access and equity and ensuring all individuals, families, and businesses have access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet wherever they live,” Merkley said. “These investments are huge for Oregonians in every corner of the state, and especially in rural Oregon. Increasing access to broadband and internet-enabled devices means better, stronger, more connected communities.”
The investments from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program are delivered through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program provides over $42.45 billion across the country to expand high-speed internet access by investing in planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs. This latest funding brings the total amount invested in high-speed internet access in Oregon to over $1 billion since President Joe Biden took office.
In today’s increasingly interconnected society, high-speed internet is more important than ever to accessing job and business opportunities, education, and telehealth services, accoding to Merkley. Rural communities have too often been left behind in broadband development, and this funding is another important step towards delivering high-speed internet across rural Oregon.
The White House Oregon fact sheet on these investments can be found here.
