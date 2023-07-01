Broadband Funding

The program provides over $42.45 billion across the country to expand high-speed internet access by investing in planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs.

 Metro Creative Connection

Oregon is in line to receive $688,914,932.17 in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program funding.

These new federal investments—which are part of President Biden’s Internet For All program—will help ensure Americans in every corner of the country have the opportunity to be connected, according to a release from Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, stating that the projects funded by these grants will help provide individuals, families, and businesses the devices and resources they need to benefit from affordable and reliable high-speed internet.

