A bridge over the creek at City Park is the latest addition to Rainier's Riverfront Trail project.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the structure wasn't moved far from its original location.
"It has been in the park for the longest time and they just took it and pivoted it and placed it over the creek," he said. "They had to build abutments on both sides to hold the bridge."
Placing the bridge is the final step in the Riverfront Trail's three phase project.
The park pathway is scheduled to be paved May 23, according to Jorgensen.
Once the Riverfront Path project is completed, Jorgensen said it will offer a much more convenient and easily accessible route from the Rainier Senior Center, along the Columbia River, to the city center.
"That means you can take a wheel chair from the senior center all the way to downtown," Jorgensen said. "It will be one big long coherent path, ideal for bicycles and for handicapped accessibility."
The bridge work was funded through a grant from the Cowlitz--Wahkiakum Council of Governments.
In a published interview with The Chief in August 2020, Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said he dreams of having such a trail connect communities to the north of Rainier.
“If we could get this trail to go all the way to Clatskanie and to Astoria that would be something,” Cole said. “These trails add enjoyment to people’s lives and helps their health. People love that kind of stuff. They enjoy the outdoors and the river, so it’s not as crazy as it sounds.”
The City of Rainier will hold a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the completion of the final phase of its Riverfront Trail project from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at the city’s main park.
Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder, Oregon State Representative Suzanne Weber and Oregon State Senator Rachel Armitage are scheduled gust speakers for the event.
The event includes three fun runs for participants of all ages, a bike and trike parade and a coloring contest.
Prizes will be awarded for Most Creative, Most Original and the Rainier Spirit Award for the bike parade. Winners will be announced for the coloring contest for the categories of ages five and under, ages 6 to 12 and teens and adults. Entries for the coloring contest may be submitted at Rainier City Hall, located at 106 West B Street, until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23.
Event partners Grocery Outlet, the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum and Country Financial will also have tables with displays, candy and other features. Fun run participants will be given ribbons and there will be a limited number of commemorative coins available for attendees.
