The design phase is underway for a $500,000 project to repair footings at the Clatskanie River Bridge along Highway 30.
Several of the bridge footings are exposed and need to be repaired. If the erosion around the footings isn't repaired it could compromise the integrity of the bridge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The work will involve removing any sediment near the bridge footings and replace rocks at locations along the footings to provide additional foundation support.
“The bridge is located on a designated truck route and addressing the issues now will allow the bridge to remain in service following high water events,” according to an ODOT statement. “During construction most of the work will be done under the bridge. When lane closures are needed, the work zone will be controlled by flagging.”
ODOT said access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available through or around work zones. A pedestrian improvement project at the Clatskanie Bridge was conducted in 2017.
The design phase of the latest project is expected to be finalized in 2021 with work at the bridge to begin late that year or in early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.