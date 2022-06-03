Pleasant weather and family fun marked Rainier’s long-awaited bridge dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend on Sunday, May 29.
In a photo shared over social media, a child wears a prize-winning grin as he holds up his trophy for Most Creative and Original bike display.
“We had a really great entry for the trike and bike parade,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said. “The kid was dressed up as Mario from Mario Brothers. He got the award and definitely deserved it.”
The Bike and Trike Parade was one of several activities on the itinerary at the dedication event held at Rainier City Park.
Other activities included fun runs and a coloring contest. Senator Rachel Armitage, Oregon State Representative Suzanne Weber, and Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder delivered remarks at the event.
In a previous interview with The Chief, Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said he always viewed the Riverfront Bridge not as a bridge to nowhere but “a bridge to future opportunity.”
“I never gave up hope to finding a way to get it done,” he said.
The Rainier Riverfront Bridge is now ready to take on a bike brigade in time for the bridge …
