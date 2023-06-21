Nightly single lane closures of the Lewis and Clark Bridge will begin Monday night June 26, as crews prepare for full closure of the bridge in July that could last for as long as eight days, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT)

Bridge Closures

Nightly lane closures begin Monday, June 26 in preparation for a full bridge closure of up to eight days starting July 16.

The night single lane closures are a major step in the project to replace two expansion joints and a fractured floor beam on the 93-year-old bridge between Rainier and Longview, Washington.

