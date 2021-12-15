Newport Police have posted a Facebook message from the Oregon Air National Guard concerning a loud boom along the Central Oregon Coast.
Yesterday, 14 December 2021, at around 1:30 p.m, the 142nd Wing was conducting a training flight off the coast of Oregon. During this training, we inadvertently went supersonic, and caused a sonic boom while pointed slightly toward the coastline while greater than 15 miles away from land.
We understand that this caused concern from our coastal residents and for that we sincerely apologize.
We can assure you though, our Wing competently continues to protect the Pacific Northwest and this Great Nation! We appreciate our communities, and thank you for your continued support and understanding.
