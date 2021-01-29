The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police Department
Jan. 13
• An officer assisted a disabled motorist.
• Officers responded to a residential alarm. The home was found to be secure.
• An officer checked the welfare of a reportedly suspicious person. The gentleman was cleaning out the down spouts to some gutters and praying.
Jan. 14
• A caller wanted to report that a neighboring dog was a habitual barker. The reporting party just wanted to vent and said they would call if the situation continued.
Jan. 16
• Drugs were found in a business bathroom. They were turned in for disposal.
Jan. 17
• A bicycle was turned in as found property. Please call to identify if you believe it may be yours.
Jan. 18
• A hitch was stolen from a vehicle parked at the boat launch.
Jan. 21
• An officer responded to a three-vehicle, non-injury accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. A tire and wheel became separated from the suspect vehicle. A lug nut hit the windshield of the first victim vehicle and the tire hit a secondary victim vehicle.
• A 24-year-old was taken in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 21
• At around 1 a.m., the Oregon State Police stopped a 28-year-old man walking along Highway 30 for improper position of a pedestrian on the highway. The subject displayed signs of impairment and was identified. The subject came back with a statewide Department of Corrections warrant and was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Jan. 22
• At around 3:45 p.m., the Oregon State Police attempted to stop a black motorcycle on westbound Highway 30 near milepost 18 for traffic violations. The rider downshifted as if he was going to stop, but then accelerated at a high speed westbound on Highway 30, splitting traffic. There was no pursuit by OSP of other agencies; the rider was last seen by Scappoose officers near milepost 21 going at 90-plus miles per hour.
Jan. 23
• Oregon State Police assisted Rainier Police Department with an impaired driver that became stuck on the railroad tracks in Rainier around 6:30 a.m. Later, OSP was requested to assist with a search warrant at the Columbia County Jail with the driver, a 23-year-old Longview man. Officers received one vial of blood which was sent to the labs for analysis.
• The Oregon State Police assisted the St. Helens Police Department with locating a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. The suspect fled from officers in the area of S Ninth and Tualatin streets. A perimeter was set up and OSP located the suspect behind a nearby residence. The suspect fled from the trooper on foot and was not pursued due to concern of crossfire with perimeter units. With the help of perimeter units, the suspect was surrounded and gave up/ The suspect, a 49-year-old St. Helens man, was taken into custody without incident.
Jan. 24
• Troopers responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 47 near milepost 9.5 at 2:45 p.m. Troopers issued a citation for multiple violations after conducting a crash investigation.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 19
• A 27-year-old was taken into custody for a restraining order violation and violation of release agreement.
• A 38-year-old was arrested on multiple outstanding Columbia County Circuit Court warrants in the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.
Jan. 21
• Officers took a 32-year-old into custody on an active misdemeanor warrant in the 300 block of N First Street.
Jan. 22
• A 28-year-old was arrested for a probation violation in the 300 block of S Seventh Street.
Jan. 23
• Police arrested, cited and released a 22-year-old for theft while near Matzen Street.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
