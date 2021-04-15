The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Rainier Police
March 17
A reported disgruntled ex-boyfriend allegedly threw a flowerpot through his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window after she refused to give him his personal belongings. She did not wish to press charges against him.
March 18
A resident reported some vandalism in their apartment.
March 20
Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Fern Hill Rd. Both drivers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. One party was cited for careless driving and driving uninsured.
A motorist was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII.
March 21
A local resident reported his vehicle damaged, although he was not sure exactly where or when it occurred.
March 23
Officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance. The case was investigated and referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
March 24
After jumping into his owner’s lap, a cruising canine proved to be a doggone lousy navigator. The owner was distracted and crashed his vehicle into a utility pole. Fortunately, neither man nor beast were injured.
March 25
A resident reported that an unknown subject entered their garage and took tools and fishing equipment.
March 27
An officer responded to a disturbance at a residence. Peace was restored.
March 28
After multiple warnings, a person staying at the Rainier RV Park was cited for non-payment and garbage.
St. Helens Police
March 21
Police responded to the 500 block of S.Columbia River Highway on a report of an assault.
Police arrested a 24-year-old male for an outstanding warrant, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrested near the intersection of Columbia Boulevard and Pine Street.
Police arrested a 43-year-old male for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 22
Officers assisted Vernonia Police by conducting an interview in the 2100 block of Cowlitz Street.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 58000 block of Evergreen Loop.
Police took a report of a stolen license plate in the 58000 block of Evergreen Loop.
March 23
A 36-year-old male was issued a criminal citation for driving while suspended in the 200 block of N 6th Street.
March 25
Police investigated a cold theft in the 400 block of Port Avenue.
Police responded to the 500 block of Columbia River Highway on a report of a release agreement violation.
Police took into custody a 24-year-old male for an outstanding St.Helens Municipal Court warrant.
March 26
Police cited and release a 58-year-old female for harassment in the 400 block of 11th Street.
March 27
A 58-year-old female was taken into custody for the crimes of harassment and disorderly conduct in the second degree near the 400 block of N 11th Street.
March 29
Police completed a welfare check in the 100 block of S3rd Street.
Scappoose Police
April 5
Police responded to the report of a theft in progress at Fred Meyer. The loss prevention employees stated that the subject was in their custody and then fled on foot. The suspect was not caught, however all items were recovered.
Following a traffic stop near the intersection of SE 6thand SE High School Way, a 48-year-old Scappoose resident was taken into custody on the charge of DUII and was transported to jail where he was booked and released.
April 6
Police were dispatched to the report of a subject sleeping in front of a business in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following the initial contact with the 26-year-old from California, it was determined that he had a felony warrant out of Clackamas County Circuit Court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The subject was transported to jail where he was lodged on his warrant.
Police were dispatched to the report of a physical domestic in the 51000 block of SE 6thSt. Following the investigation, a 38-year-old Scappoose male was taken into custody for Menacing, Interfering with Making a Report and Harassment. The male was transported to jail where he was lodged on his charges.
April 7
Police responded to Scappoose Municipal Court where at the direction of the judge, a 41-year-old male from Aloha, was taken into custody. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail for probation violation and was transported to and lodged in jail on his charge.
April 8
Police were dispatched to the report of a traffic complaint traveling through Scappoose. It was reported that a vehicle was all over the road and speeding. Following the traffic stop, a 32-year old Vancouver resident was taken into custody for DUII-Drugs. The individual was transported to jail where he was booked and released on his charge.
Police took a report of a theft in the 33000 block of SW Havlik Dr. It was reported that the unknown suspect stole a mailbox cluster. This investigation has been turned over to the postal inspector.
