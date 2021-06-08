Four Clatskanie area kids now have brand new bicycles courtesy of the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge and the children's efforts to read books.
The Clatskanie Lodge presented this year's recipients of the Bikes For Books drawing with their bikes during a ceremony Tuesday morning, June 8, at Clatskanie Elementary School.
The winners from are Clatskanie Elementary School students Quinten May, Audrey Jones, Josa Byrne and Kelen Pinard.
The Masonic Lodge's Greg Hinkelman told The Chief prior to the presentation that the lodge members take pride in helping local children through the Bikes For Books program, which he said is an effective way to encouraging local children to read.
"It is an enormously delightful, especially when we have our Bikes for Books drawing. The looks on the students’ faces when their name is announced that they have just won a bike is more gratifying than can be expressed.
The program has students’ names put into a drawing for every 13 books they read. At the end of the school year, the names of two boys and two girls are drawn to receive a bike. Each student who completes at least 13 books receives a certificate from the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge the drawing is held.
