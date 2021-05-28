The Columbia County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Clatskanie do so ready to respond quickly to any emergency.
Often, when the deputies are dispatched to a crime in progress, or a life and safety call, they must utilize specialize driving techniques. Safe and effective high speed driving techniques are part of the training for Columbia County Sheriff's (CCSO) deputies.
Through a partnership with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Columbia County deputies got the behind the wheel training this week.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the collaboration is vitally important in law enforcement and he has worked diligent to develop relationships with agencies throughout the state.
Pixley said the relationships allowed CCSO personnel to participate in Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVO) training in a collaborative training effort May 26 with Washington County Sheriff's Office.
"EVO training allows our deputies to refresh their driving skills through several different courses," Pixley said. "This important training also enhances the safety of our officers and citizens."
The specialized training is conduced for most law enforcement agencies in Oregon. All instructors are certified through Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, the state agency regulating public safety employees. Course content involves mastery of driving techniques as well as classroom presentation, instruction methodology and the instructor development course, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Pixley said he is grateful to the Washington County Sheriff's Office for sending personnel to train CCSO deputies.
“Collaboration and teamwork are cornerstones of law enforcement success,” Pixley said. “I want to thank Sheriff Garrett and his staff for sharing their time and talents with CCSO.”
Watch the training video at www.facebook.com/columbiacountysheriff/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.