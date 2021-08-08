Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is inviting Oregonians to apply to serve on the Oregon People’s Commission on Redistricting.
Like her predecessors, Fagan said she is preparing for redistricting in case she is needed. The People’s Commission will convene only if the Oregon Legislature misses its Sept. 27 deadline, and the Oregon Constitution requires Secretary Fagan to conduct redistricting.
If convened, the commissioners will advise Fagan and her staff as they conduct public hearings and fulfill the Secretary of State’s constitutional duty in legislative redistricting.
“Today, redistricting is the Legislature’s job. While I am optimistic they will pass a redistricting bill by the September 27 deadline, I owe it to Oregonians to be ready to go if they don’t,” Fagan said. “I made a commitment to Oregonians to convene a People’s Commission to advise me on redistricting and that is exactly what I am preparing to do.”
Fagan said the People’s Commission provides an opportunity for Oregonians, including those with experience working in historically excluded communities, to play a key role in advising her if the Oregon Constitution requires that she perform legislative redistricting. If convened, the commissioners will work directly with Fagan on her commitment to an open public process, including engaging with Oregonians in public hearings and other public education and community engagement opportunities. The commissioners will attend all public hearings, hear testimony from Oregonians, and advise Secretary Fagan and her staff on redistricting.
Oregonians seeking to serve on Oregon’s People’s Commission must complete the application at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website by Sept. 2. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and must be an Oregon resident since at least April 1, 2020.
“Redistricting matters because representation that reflects you, your family, and your community is the foundation of our democracy.” Fagan said. The Oregon Secretary of State’s mission is to build trust so that Oregonians trust the public services that can make a difference in their everyday lives. The People’s Commission is central to a robust public process that gives Oregonians opportunities to be heard. If redistricting falls to the Secretary of State, we expect orientation for the People’s Commissioners to be September 29".
Public hearings would be held on the following days:
- October 6 – evening hearing in Oregon Congressional District 4
- October 7 – evening hearing in Oregon Congressional District 2
- October 8 – evening hearing in Oregon Congressional District 5
- October 9 – hearing in Oregon Congressional District 1
- October 9 – hearing in Oregon Congressional District 3
- October 12 – Commission debrief meeting
To learn more, visit https://sos.oregon.gov/Pages/redistricting.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.