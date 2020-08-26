The Clatskanie City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, in the ballroom of the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 South Nehalem St. (2nd floor).
Agenda items include, but are not limited to: approval of the minutes of the August 5, regular meeting; resolution to suspend the base-rates and utility fees on non-profits owning their building; and the first and second reading of an Ordinance to revise the City’s contracting code; and a motion to approve a revision to the Pool refurbishment contract. An updated agenda will be available at City Hall by August 28.
For more information, call 503-728-2622.
