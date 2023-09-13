Poaching

OSP is seeking the public's assistance to track down the person or persons who unlawfully killed an elk and left it to waste. 

 Courtesy photo from OSP

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest related to a Roosevelt Bull Elk that was unlawfully shot and left to waste on September 13.

This incident occurred between 12:00 A.M. and 4:00 A.M., near Taylor Lane and Battle Creek, on Highway 47, near Mist Oregon. A small, dark colored, loud passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the area northbound on Highway 47. 

