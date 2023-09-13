The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest related to a Roosevelt Bull Elk that was unlawfully shot and left to waste on September 13.
This incident occurred between 12:00 A.M. and 4:00 A.M., near Taylor Lane and Battle Creek, on Highway 47, near Mist Oregon. A small, dark colored, loud passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the area northbound on Highway 47.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP Senior Trooper Morgan through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888, or OSP (*677), or his cell phone at 503-396-2408. Please reference case number SP23-293064
Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators
The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.
Preference Point Rewards:
- 5 Points-Mountain Sheep
- 5 Points-Mountain Goat
- 5 Points-Moose
- 5 Points-Wolf
- 4 Points-Elk
- 4 Points-Deer
- 4 Points-Antelope
- 4 Points-Bear
- 4 Points-Cougar
The TIP program also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.
- $5,000 Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose
- $2,000 Elk, Deer and Antelope
- $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
- $500 Habitat Destruction
- $500 Upland/Migratory Game Birds
- $500 Game/Marine Fish and Shellfish
- $500 Furbearers
- $500 Spotlighting
- $500 Snagging/Attempt to Snag
- $500 Illegally Obtaining Hunting or Angling License or Tags
- $500 Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)
How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677)
