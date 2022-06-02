The player takes time to ready himself in the batter’s box. He shimmies his gloved hands up the metal bat until he is satisfied with the grip and drops his eyes to the pitcher.
Standing at 4 feet 10 inches, he bends his knees and becomes even smaller.
His height doesn’t limit him. If anything, it will impress the crowd that much more when he sends the ball soaring into the outfield.
The pitcher hurls the first ball in his direction, and the player swings with all his might. A crack as loud as a thunderclap sounds as the bat connects with the ball. The ball rockets into the air.
“It is repetitive,” said Grant Bergerson, president of Rainier Little League. “You are pushed. It’s 90 seconds. You hope your pitcher gives you good pitches, and that’s just it. Just go out and have fun.”
Home Run Derby
Batters ages 9-12 will step up to the plate Friday evening, June 10, for Rainier’s first annual Stasie Chase Wellington Memorial Home Run Derby and have 90 seconds to hit as many home runs as possible.
“Our outfield fence is set at 206 feet, so it takes a pretty good hit to hit a legit home run,” Bergerson said. “But with the T-Mobile home run rules, they want us to make a mock fence at 170 feet to allow for more home runs, more excitement.”
Rainier Little League has partnered with T-Mobile to sponsor this year’s event and will set the rules for the game, according to Bergerson.
“As each round progresses, the top two or three will progress to the next round,” Bergerson said. “And then you have your final round. Whoever at the end of the final round has the most home runs has the chance to advance to a regional competition.”
The next step after Regionals is the Little League World Series final Home Run Derby held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 24.
Bergerson noted that Derby will be held right around the Tournament of Champions, where Scappoose, St. Helens, Rainier, and Clatskanie Little League baseball teams compete against each other and “battle it out to see who’s the best of the best.”
The Tournament of Champions begins Saturday, June 4, and concludes Wednesday, June 8.
Background
The idea of bringing a Home Run Derby to Rainier was first introduced to Bergerson by Jeremiah Cameron, a volunteer umpire for Rainier Little League.
“MLB Network’s got a Home Run Derby associated with Major League Baseball,” Cameron said. “I looked into that as, Oh, that would be cool if I was twelve and got a chance to do that. So, I got with Grant and asked him about his interest, and he agreed to proceed.”
At seven years old, Cameron was a tee-ball player, and he became a Little League player from age 8-12.
As to why he volunteers, Cameron said it is his way of giving back.
“My whole baseball career has been here in Rainier,” he said.
According to Bergerson, the League’s prime motivation for hosting this event is to “get people excited about baseball again.”
“Right now, we don’t have any other baseball leagues other than the spring season that we’re currently in,” Bergerson explained. “There are teams in Scappoose and in the Portland area where their kids are playing upwards of 60 games a year. All that Rainier has to offer is just the spring Little League season.”
“We’re just trying to get more kids excited, the community excited, to hopefully get more people out here to play,” he said.
COVID challenges
The Rainier Little League grew from 95 to 135 members this past year, “which is huge,” said Bergerson.
“It was a good learning year,” Bergerson said. “We have a lot of first-time kids coming out this year, which is fantastic.”
Rainier Little League, one of many put on pause during the pandemic, is just now bouncing back after COVID-19, and while Bergerson acknowledged the season’s tough losses, “(Players) had great coaches and improvements from the beginning to the end,” he said.
Bergerson hopes that holding this Derby will encourage Little League players to continue to sharpen their baseball skills.
“Part of creating this exciting atmosphere, this fun atmosphere for these kids to come out like doing the Home Run Derby and trying to do things with them throughout the summer (is) so that they stay engaged with baseball and just get better and more competitive,” he said.
About Little League
The Little League Baseball Division (also known as the Major Baseball Division) is one of six divisions categorized by age bracket, for boys and girls ages 9-12, according to the Little League Baseball and Softball Association.
The parameters of the game are set according to the division. Major Division uses a 60-foot diamond and a pitching distance of 46 feet.
Little League Baseball and Softball is the first organized youth sports program in the world and was founded in 1939 by Carl E. Stotz, a resident of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, according to the “About” section of the organization’s website.
The organization’s reach spans six continents and includes millions of league members across the globe.
The Derby kicks off Friday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m. in Rainier City Park. The event is free of charge, although concessions will be available for purchase.
Kids must be League age 9-12 and be active participants in the Clatskanie, Rainier, St. Helens, and Scappoose Little League.
To register, visit the Rainier Little League website or scan the QR code below.
