The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) announces the graduation of Basic Corrections Local #BCL044 and its 82nd Basic Parole and Probation Officer Class, Friday April 9, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The graduates include, Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Clapshaw and Columbia County Community Corrections Parole and Probation Officer Elizabeth Norvald.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the DPSST regrets that this ceremony will be closed to the public. However, the DPSST would like to publicly congratulate Basic Corrections Local class #044 and the Basic Parole and Probation Class #82 on their successful completion of basic training.
