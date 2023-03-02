The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Clatskanie’s insurance company are investigating an apparent hit and run crash that heavily damage a city pump building at NW 8th Street and Poplar Street.

City officials said damage to the pump building is significant and it will have to be replaced.
Damage can be seen on the back side of the pump building. Damage estimates were pending.

“We believe the event occurred sometime Saturday, Feb. 25,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said. “Our public works crew discovered the damage and called me. I immediately went to the site to investigate. There is significant damage to the building, and it will have to be replaced.”

