Rainier Police report the outside of the Rainier Post Office suffered this damage at about 5:44 p.m. Sunday, June 27, after a motorists was attempting to drive closer to the curb.
The driver hit the gas pedal too hard, according to police, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and hit the building near the entryway.
“Fortunately, no one was injured and no citations were issued,” Rainier Police Department Clerk Susan Sullivan said.
The Chief has reached out for comment from the United States Postal Service about the scale of damage done to the building and the cost of repairs. We had not received a response as of Thursday morning.
