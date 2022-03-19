As the national and statewide focus shifts away from COVID-19, hospitals across Oregon and the United States are scrambling to prepare for a new challenge.
Crippling staffing shortages, long appointment wait times, and missed screenings are among the many difficulties compounding the stress of healthcare workers and patients even as COVID-19 concerns decline.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 report, Oregon’s healthcare systems are serving approximately 62% of healthcare needs compared to previous years.
“We estimate it will take at least six months to catch up,” Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) Senior Media Relations Specialist Franny White said.
Between July 2021 and January 2022, OHSU reported performing 1,000 fewer surgical procedures than in 2019, resulting in a backlog that could cause a massive ripple effect in the delivery of critical care.
The ripple effect could include late-stage cancer diagnoses, resulting in less favorable outcomes in cancer treatment down the road, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
NCI modeling indicates 10,000 excess deaths will occur from breast and colorectal cancer between 2020 and 2030, a roughly 1% increase from pre-pandemic rates.
Because some cancers grow slowly, the impact of the pandemic on overall cancer deaths will be unclear for many years, Chief of the Statistical Research and Applications Branch for Cancer Control and Population Sciences Eric Feuer, Ph.D., said.
St. Helens
St. Helens Legacy Health Site Medical Director Dr. Roxana Abbott said her team has managed to keep up so far with the inflow of patients.
“Honestly, I’ve been really impressed with how we’ve kept up with things,” she said. “There have been short periods of pauses where we try to move to more virtual visits for a few weeks or maybe a month. But otherwise, we’ve been plowing through.”
Abbott said patients can expect to wait “one to three days” to be seen by their primary care physician, and operations are running “smoothly,” though she contends people have generally put on about 10 to 15 pounds “across the board” since the pandemic began, putting them at risk for hypertension, diabetes, and certain cancers. Abbott also noted a disturbing rise in mental health cases.
“Depression, anxiety, isolation, you know, alcohol addiction has really taken a spike,” she said, adding, “We’re really working closely with our community mental health teams and our clinic team members who help with mental health to try to help folks.”
Scappoose
Without a hospital to manage the flood of patients, more and more OHSU Scappoose patients are using Facebook as an outlet to vent their frustration with long waits for healthcare services.
“Is anyone else having challenges with excessive wait times to get an appointment with your established provider at the OHSU Scappoose family clinic?” one Facebook post reads.
The post shot up in popularity, with 92 comments from other users and many reporting similar experiences.
“I took a nasty fall in October and they (OHSU) told me that I couldn’t be seen till the 22nd of December,” one user wrote.
“They said call back in 2 weeks and we will try to schedule you for May,” said another.
“OHSU is working as quickly and efficiently as possible to meet demand, but two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have stretched health systems thin,” White told The Chronicle. “OHSU appreciates your patience as we work hard to meet the community’s health needs while also maintaining a high standard of care.”
“I think there’s a huge amount of pent-up demand to seek care; there are definitely some people who’ve delayed some of their care,” OHSU Center for Women’s Health Director and physician Dr. Johanna Warren said, in an interview with KPTV News. “The message that I try to tell my patients is, we absolutely care about getting you in. We may not be able to answer the phones as fast as you (us) need to. We want to hear from you and we want you to advocate for yourself to escalate if you are actually not getting what you need from our healthcare system and things are getting more urgent, let us know.”
A concerning trend
In June 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated 41% of U.S. adults either delayed or avoided medical care over coronavirus concerns, resulting in a disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations.
Another study conducted by National Public Radio, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that 20% of U.S. households reported at least one family member lacking healthcare access during the pandemic. Over half (57%) reported adverse health outcomes resulting from the delays.
In April 2020, there were 69,540 emergency department visits recorded in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). By June 2021, that number shot up to 117,870.
OHA’s Policy & Analytics Division Communication Officer Philip Schmidt noted the volumes in Oregon’s emergency departments are “not an unusually high number,” and the 117,000 emergency visits in June “more closely represents a typical month when compared to previous, non-COVID years.”
Schmidt also attributed the lower than usual numbers for emergency department visits in April to a “wide range of reasons,” the clearest of which are pandemic-related shutdowns.
What now?
While there are no hospitals in Columbia County, OHSU and Legacy Health operate clinics in St. Helens and Scappoose.
OHSU Primary Care Clinic is on 51377 SW Old Portland Road in Scappoose, and Legacy Health Group is on 475 S Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
For those patients worried about anything from an unusual heart murmur to a routine cancer screening, Abbott advises them to take the first step and call.
“It’s always good to encourage people, pandemic or no pandemic, to please come in and get your regular care, because we absolutely do save lives,” Abbott said. “We can screen you for things that that we can prevent from you getting sick and dying. We can play a huge role in keeping people healthy out here, which we’re so proud to do.”
In other words, Abbott advises you to book that appointment you’ve been dreading. Your life might depend on it.
