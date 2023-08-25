Laurie Maughan

“I am glad to be in Clatskanie and hope to serve the students and staff well. This is an amazing place with so much to offer.” - CMHS Principal Laurie Maughan

 Courtesy from Laurie Maughan

This summer has brought structural changes to Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS), as a new principal has joined the staff, and renovations have changed the physical space.

Laurie Maughan is the new principal at the school, taking the helm from Dr. Jeff Williamson, who resigned this summer. Maughan is looking forward to the coming year.

