Governor Kate Brown issued an open letter to Oregon superintendents, school board members, and education leaders, Tuesday, Aug. 17, calling on them to take action to ensure Oregon’s K-12 students can return to full-time, in-person instruction in the classroom this year, with minimal disruptions from COVID-19.
“Throughout this pandemic, my north star for decisions about our schools has been to do what is best for our students,” Brown said. “We know that students’ mental, physical, behavioral, social, and emotional health is best served when they can be in schools for full-time, in-person instruction,” she said. “The Delta variant puts this goal at risk. It puts our children’s health and lives at risk. But, by again taking simple and effective precautions, we can still return our children to classrooms full-time this fall.”
While most Oregon school districts are moving forward with health and safety plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming school year, the governor said she issued the letter in response to troubling statements and actions from local school leaders indicating they would ignore state law.
Several school boards have passed or are considering resolutions opposing Oregon’s K-12 indoor mask requirements. In one school district, a superintendent encouraged parents to make false claims on behalf of their children by requesting mask exemptions under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The governor called on districts to reject taking actions that defy state and federal laws, and to take action to protect students’ health and safety instead.
As with Oregon’s previous K-12 mask requirements, the current indoor mask requirement can be enforced by Oregon OSHA under state law.
Read the full text from Gov. Brown’s open letter with this story attached.
Local districts reaction to student mask mandate
Clatskanie School District
Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said the district is pleased that Governor Brown is focusing on keeping the schools open for full time in person instruction keeping staff and student safety in the forefront.
"We are planning to follow the Governor's mandate as we are unwilling to place our teachers and staff's livelihood in jeopardy," she said. "We have a temporary program designed to allow a student to follow what is happening in the classroom and receive instruction via an online program, when the mask mandate is lifted the students will be able to return to school with minimal disruption."
Rainier School District
In a published report Aug. 13, The Chief outlined the Rainier School Board’s earlier concerns about Brown’s student face covering mandate.
The board sent a letter to Brown shortly after she issued the directive ordering all K-12 children to wear face coverings while attending classes in the new school year ahead.
In the letter, the school board said its priority has been, and continues to be to have students in school for face-to-face instruction for the entire school year.
“We also understand that mask wearing is one of many mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the board members wrote in a letter the Brown, adding that they were disappointed and frustrated with Brown’s announcement July 29 of the in-class face covering mandate.
“This unilateral decision, with no advance warning or opportunity for feedback, instantly removed the ability for communities to make decisions based on what is best for our community,” the board members stated. “Our students want to be in school but the mask mandate will eliminate the ability for some of our students to access their free and appropriate public education.”
The school board members said they will uphold their oath of office but they are making a specific request to Gov. Brown, “that mandates not be placed on school districts that remove local control and do not permit us to lead the communities for which we serve,” the board members stated.
“The district feels the same frustration with these changing rules that the Rainier community feels,” Rainier School Superintendent Joseph Hattrick stated in a letter to district parents.
Hattrick also cites in his letter the potential penalties he, the school board and the school district could face if they do not comply with the ODE and state requirements.
“A school that violates OAR 333-019-1015 is subject to a civil penalty of $500 per day per incident (This could be up to $500,000 at RSD if no masks were worn ($500 x 1000 individuals on campus in a given day)). Districts are still awaiting a final rule on what is constituted by an “incident.”
Hattrick told parents that when the state’s mandates are announced, the focus of community anger gets misdirected to school boards and superintendents.
“Our goal is to provide transparent information so those interested can provide feedback to the Governor and Oregon Lawmakers should they choose,” he said.
St. Helens School District
On July 29, the St. Helens School District posted the following statement concerning the Gov. Brown’s student mask mandate.
“As a district, we are reviewing the latest recommendations from the Governor, CDC, ODE, as well as working closely with local health officials and our school board to determine what is best for our students, staff, and community.
We thank you for your patience as we prepare for the upcoming school year. Please know that we are making every effort to bring all students back to the classroom while continuing to provide safety and security protocols to both our students and staff. We will share more details about health and safety protocols as we get closer to the start of school.”
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.