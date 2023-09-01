The new school year is fast approaching, and in preparation for kids back in the classroom, the Chief has reached out to the Superintendents of the Rainier and Clatskanie School Districts.
Danielle Hudson is new to the superintendent job at Clatskanie School District (CSD). An early challenge has already been presented as Clatskanie Middle/High School’s (CMHS) start date has been pushed back from Sept. 5 and 6 to Sept. 11 for 7th and 9th-graders, and Sept. 12 for all other students due to construction delays.
Rainier School District’s (RSD) first day will be Sept. 6.
Let’s look at of the exciting developments and challenges the districts will face this year.
Clatskanie School District’s Danielle Hudson
The Chief: In your welcome letter, you addressed four key priorities for the district in your first 90 days. Have you made progress in these areas as of yet? What has that looked like?
Hudson: In my welcome letter, my four priorities were Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, Integrated Guidance, Improved Attendance, and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID). We are beginning to make progress in all of these areas, and I will highlight the progress below.
Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment: All staff have received a Curriculum Exploration Survey, Instructional Resources Inventory, and Needs Assessment. The survey will focus on 1) inventorying current instructional materials and 2) curating a list of recommended materials. This survey will focus on instructional materials for Social Sciences, Science, Tribal History/Shared History, Adi’s Act (suicide prevention), and Erin’s Law (sex abuse prevention). By the end of August, we will have a database of what materials are being used in classrooms and will use that database to determine curricular areas of need, which will direct CSD’s curriculum adoption process this school year.
Integrated Guidance: This fall, CSD will be implementing a new brand for the district, which includes three maxims. The maxims were generated from the Integrated Guidance Focus Groups with students, staff, and community members that took place in the spring of 2023. Through the Focus Group feedback, three traits of a Clatskanie graduate were identified, and those traits will become our district maxims for the 2023-24 school year.
Improved Attendance: CSD administrators are utilizing the Attendance Works Toolkit to identify research-based strategies that have been shown to improve student attendance. District communications on social media have highlighted ways to improve student attendance and the impact of chronic absenteeism.
AVID: In June, six CMHS teachers, Principal Laurie Maughan, and I attended the AVID National Conference. During the conference, each participant had the chance to learn more about AVID instructional strategies, how those strategies can be implemented in every classroom, and the process for growing AVID within our school district. This fall, CMHS will offer an eighth-grade AVID elective, and a ninth/tenth-grade combined AVID elective.
The Chief: What are the biggest challenges the district faces, in your opinion?
Hudson: Clatskanie School District, just like many Oregon school districts, continues to experience difficulties with hiring licensed staff, bus drivers, and substitutes. In order to better support our newly hired licensed staff, we implemented a New Staff Academy in August and are connecting these new individuals with a mentor to support them through the school year.
Chronic absenteeism continues to be an issue for many of our students. We believe that if we continue to build a welcoming and supportive school environment with high-quality instructional strategies and curricular materials, we will see an increase in student attendance every day.
One other area of concern will be the ending of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
The Chief: What drew you to the position, and what are the rewards of the job?
Hudson: For the previous eleven years of my career, I worked for a large urban school district, and during the last four years, I had the tremendous opportunity to grow exponentially as an instructional leader and crisis manager as a lead member of the district’s COVID-19 response team.
As the 2021-22 school year was coming to a close, it was the first time in my career I thought I might want to be a Superintendent. So, during the 2022-23 school year, I enrolled in two Aspiring Superintendent programs, one through the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators and one through AASA, the School Superintendents Association. Throughout my coursework, I had the opportunity to learn from veteran and new superintendents, and I realized that I wanted to become a Superintendent.
Throughout my life and my educational career, I have found that the right opportunities come about at the exact right moment, so I was excited when the Clatskanie Superintendent position was posted and became available at a time when I realized that I wanted to pursue being a Superintendent and I was the most prepared to become one.
As the daughter of a military father who moved every two to three years, and as I have grown in my educational career, I have had the great benefit of attending and working in both large urban schools and small rural schools.
As I began to think about the type of school district I wanted to serve as Superintendent, I immediately thought of my small town high school experience in Northern California and my experience working in a small Oregon school district. Both school districts provided me with the opportunity to get to know students, staff, and families. I had the opportunity in those districts to watch the growth of students and educators.
That was when I realized that after working for so many years in a large district, all I wanted was to work again for a small school district where I believed I could learn and grow, I could share my experience, and I would be able to develop meaningful relationships to support the learning of students. Clatskanie School District is the perfect place for this type of experience.
The Chief: What is your general budget for the upcoming year?
Hudson: There is $11,643,148 in general fund reserves budgeted for the 23-24 school year.
The Chief: You discussed trying to increase attendance in your letter; what is the projected student population?
Hudson: As of Aug. 14, our projected enrollment is 691 students.
The Chief: Has the district needed to make cutbacks or layoffs this summer?
Hudson: We have not experienced any layoffs this summer.
Rainier School District’s Joseph Hattrick
The Chief: What are you most excited about with the coming of the new year?
Hattrick: The district is excited for students to return to school beginning on Sept. 6 for what will be an exceptional school year.
Last spring, the district completed an Integrated Guidance Grant Application that aligns multiple federal grants with academic targets. This process enabled us to strategically plan improvement strategies that will have a positive impact on all students. In recent previous years, summers were spent learning the newest requirements from the state regarding pandemic preparedness.
While the district will continue to strive to keep all students healthy and safe, we have a renewed focus to ensure success for every child. It is our hope that every year, as we continue to learn and grow together, Rainier School District will be known for its remarkable improvement and caring learning community.
The Chief: What are the biggest challenges the district faces, in your opinion?
Hattrick: Aging facilities is one of the greatest challenges the Rainier School District faces. There is a great deal that happens behind the scenes that keeps the district operating, but due to the size and age of the campus, those challenges compound from year to year.
School Districts in Oregon receive funds that can be used to operate the district, but the state does not fund capital improvements. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our facility department for using any means necessary, including working around the clock to ensure heating, water, and utilities are properly functioning.
The Chief: Have there been any big changes in the district since last year?
Hattrick: This summer, the facilities team has worked at improving the safety of our schools. Some of the suggestions that were implemented came from our safety committee.
The improvements include limiting access points. This has been accomplished by adding some fencing through the inside of the campus, which has been accessed in the past by unapproved visitors. Additionally, both schools now have camera monitoring at the front door, and visitors will have to be granted access by the front office. These improvements will have a positive impact on student safety while at school.
The Chief: What is your general budget for the upcoming year?
Hattrick: The Rainier School District is operating with a $12,945,163 general fund budget.
The Chief: What is the projected student population?
Hattrick: We estimate the district enrollment to be around 850 students this school year.
The Chief: Has the district needed to make cutbacks or layoffs this summer?
Hattrick: The Rainier School District has made no layoffs or budget cuts. We have also taken steps to mitigate staff interruptions caused by illness or other emergencies by continuing to employ one permanent substitute teacher at each school so there is familiarity when students have a substitute teacher covering their class.
Back to school
Both superintendents have already welcomed staff back to campus.
Clatskanie School District had an all-staff preservice event on Monday, Aug. 28. Hudson addressed the staff and welcomed them to the start of the 2023-24 school year. The School Board was in attendance at mid-day to serve the staff lunch.
Rainier School District welcomed Rainier staff back to campus on Monday, Aug. 28 as well. On Thursday, Aug. 31, Hattrick gave all staff a state of the school address.
Follow Clatskanie and Rainier school districts developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of Chief.
