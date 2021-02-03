In-person school is back in session at just one school in Columbia County. Clatskanie Elementary school opened its doors to kindergarten and first grade students on Monday, and elementary schools in St. Helens, Scappoose and Rainier plan to follow suit in the coming weeks.
Modifications to the state’s in-person schooling metrics and changing the metrics from mandatory to advisory have opened the door for in-person classes to resume, though each district has created its own plan on how to proceed.
The Oregon Department of Education updated its “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance Jan. 19, which updated the metrics a county needs to meet to transition to hybrid classes. With the change, Columbia County schools became eligible to reopen though some district leaders have expressed concern.
Under the new metrics, counties with a case rate of between 200 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people over a two week period can transition in on-site and hybrid learning for elementary schools. For secondary students to transition to on-site and hybrid learning, case rates must drop to between 50 and 200 cases per 100,00 people in a two-week period.
In the two week period from Jan. 17-30, the county case rate was 136.5 cases per 100,00 people.
Clatskanie
Kindergarten and first grade students returned to school for in-person instruction Feb. 1 at Clatskanie Elementary School, and Principal Kara Burghardt said the plan is to bring grades two through four back Feb. 8, followed by grades five and six on Feb. 16.
All student cohorts in the building for limited in-person instruction will remain in the building on Feb. 1, Burghardt said.
Any students that were allowed to be on campus prior to the transition will still be allowed to be on campus. Some student cohorts have been allowed limited in-person instruction at the schools.
The Clatskanie Family Academy online education program started Feb. 1 as well.
Rainier
A new return to school rollout plan was announced by the Rainier School District on Feb. 2. The plan has students grade three and below and junior and senior high school students returning to in-person instruction on Feb. 16. Grades four through eight are set for Feb. 22 and high school freshmen and sophomores set for March 1.
With the return will come a strict adherence to health and safety protocols for students and anyone on school property, Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said.
“Now with vaccines, some people get confused with regard to the flexibility that that may afford them, but it doesn’t afford them to not wear a mask. That’s a non-negotiable, vaccine or not,” Hattrick said.
St. Helens
March 8 is set for the start of hybrid in-person instruction for preschool and first grade students in St. Helens School District, according sent a letter to district families on Feb. 2. Families have until Feb. 19 to indicate whether they would like to begin in-person hybrid instruction or continue with distance learning.
Start dates for other grades have yet to be determined, but will be phased with second and third grade students following, then fourth and fifth. Superintendent Scot Stockwell has previously said that bringing back secondary students (grades six through 12) is a little more complicated due to the structure of the classes and the cohort requirements imposed by the state. For cohorts, it is required that students share less than 100 contacts in their cohort which Stockwell described as “nearly impossible” to meet while still having a four-period school day.
Part of the delay in the district’s announcement stems from the high number of students and staff who live or work in other, larger counties like Multnomah and Washington, which means the district must keep the case rates of those counties in mind when planning.
“Currently, the COVID rates in all three counties we monitor are at a level that enables us to begin to have grades K-5 return to campus,” the letter wrote, but said that the metrics are still too high to bring back middle and high school students.
Scappoose
Kindergarten through third grade students choosing to participate in the hybrid schooling model will come back to school Feb. 8 at Grant Watts and Warren elementary schools, according to a letter from Superintendent Tim Porter.
Case counts will continue to be monitored as the district looks at bringing back fourth through sixth grade students as well. Secondary students in grades seven through 12 will have to wait until the metrics for Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties lower, he said. There is not yet a timeline for when these students might return.
