Juniors, seniors and students in grades three and below will be back in school for hybrid learning Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Rainier.
As the case rate in Columbia County has dropped over the past several weeks, the district has been able to meet the conditions required by the state to reopen schools to those students. Other grades will be brought back in following weeks. Grades four through eight will be back on Feb. 22 and high school freshmen and sophomores will be back on March 1.
The hybrid learning model combines in-person classes with online learning and students who participate will be broken into cohorts to limit the number in each building at a time. One cohort will be at school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays, with comprehensive distance learning in place on the days they are not at school.
“Students attending hybrid will be expected to follow all district safety protocols,” Superintendent Joseph Hattrick wrote in a hybrid announcement letter to district families. “This includes properly wearing a face mask, following physical distancing requirements, and other directives from your child’s school.”
The district has prioritized the return of high school seniors in addition to early learners after a push from students and in an effort to prepare the students for graduation, Hattrick had said earlier.
Hudson Park Elementary School Principal Heidi Blakley issued a letter to district families as well, explaining the hybrid and return process to the school.
“It’s hard to believe that we will soon have students in our classrooms again whom have not been inside a school for almost a year,” she said. “Teachers and students will be adjusting to new procedures and protocols, while also adapting the model of instruction to hybrid learning.”
Learn more about the Rainier School District reopening at the district website: rainier.k12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.