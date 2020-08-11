Work at the Clatskanie wastewater treatment plant to repair a failed clarifier seal is finished.
The seal, used to contain effluent during the treatment process, failed on July 31, causing increased E.coli levels in the water being discharged into the Clatskanie River.
The river adjacent to the plant and nearby boat ramps were closed due to the contamination. The areas were posted warning the public of the incident.
"The sewer plant is up and running and the boat ramps are open," Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman told The Chief.
Hinkelman took time to answer The Chief's following questions about the sewer plant issue.
The Chronicle: When were the repairs completed, what was the cost to do that work, and how is that funded?
Hinkelman: Here is what happened: We brought the Clarifier down (drained it) onto our sludge fields per the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) instruction and permission. This field is right beside the plant. Upon draining, we discovered a towel/rag had gotten lodged under the seal preventing the seal from “sealing” the clarifier to allow proper treatment of the water vis a vis E.coli.
Once we discovers the rag/towel, we removed it, checked/inspected the seal and determined it was in working order. We filled the clarifier back up and began treatment on Friday. We had to wait 24 hours to do our first test and then another to do a second test to confirm the plant was operating back within DEQ established parameters.
Once that was confirmed, we were then able to discharge treated water back into the Clatskanie River and were able to open up the boat ramps Monday morning. Cost of the work was regular crew time and a few hundred dollars for the seal and parts kit which we ended up not using.
The Chief: How much sewage flowed into the Clatskanie River during the failure?
Hinkelman: No raw sewage was discharged, only treated water that had E.coli readings that were out of DEQ permit requirements. I don’t have an amount.
The Chief: Is this seal failure something that could happen again and if so, what is the city doing to be ready for that possible issue?
Hinkelman: We are trying to figure out how the towel/rag was “missed” by the headworks. The headworks is a screening system that removes debris from the raw sewage coming into the plant to prevent such debris from doing any damage to the treatment machinery.
The one positive on this is we now have a seal and parts kit that we are going to put on a shelf to be ready if the seal were to actually fail in the future. We did not have a spare on hand, because these seals do not fail and are replaced about every 10 years or so during routine maintenance. The seal in place now was replaced less than a year ago so we did not have the need to have a spare on hand. We do now.
The Chief: Does the city expect any fines from the DEQ because of the river contamination?
Hinkelman: I don’t know, I hope not. No raw sewage was discharges into the river.
The Chief: For the average resident who might not understand the monitoring the city does to track the functions and malfunctions at the wastewater plan, could you give us a range of that monitoring and who is in charge of that operation?
Hinkelman: The plant is monitored seven days a week. My Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator along with the Public Works Director and Public Works Foreman all manage the monitoring of the plant. We also have automated alarms and etc. at the plant that can notify us if something is wrong.
