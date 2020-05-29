Oregon's slow reopening means you soon will have the opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty and camping at several state parks.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has released a list of state park campgrounds that are scheduled to open with limited services within the coming days.
“I am cautiously delighted," OPRD Director Lisa Sumption said. "We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can.”
Sumption said that campgrounds will open only when the following conditions are met:
- Public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled.
- The local community agrees.
- The park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.
Sumption said that revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most if not all campgrounds. Cabin and yurt camping, except in rare cases, will not be offered. Group camping remains closed across the state, due to distancing concerns.
RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground that opens will be honored beginning June 9. Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds. For parks in the coastal region, there will be no walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice.
The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. It will reopen for new reservations sometime next week, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early next week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.
First come, first-served campgrounds in eastern Oregon lead the way. The following campgrounds open Friday, May 29. Others may be added to this list without a formal announcement. For updates, please check the website:
- Goose Lake, south of Lakeview
- Jackson Kimball, northwest of Chiloquin
- Minam, north of La Grande
- Hilgard Junction, near La Grande
- Catherine Creek, near Union
- Clyde Holliday, near John Day
- Cottonwood Canyon, southeast of The Dalles
Campgrounds scheduled to open June 9, 2020:
Oregon Coast
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. No walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.
- Fort Stevens, near Astoria
- Cape Lookout, near Tillamook (Loops A & B closed)
- Nehalem Bay, south of Cannon Beach
- Beverly Beach, north of Newport
- South Beach, south of Newport
- Jessie M. Honeyman, south of Florence
- William M. Tugman, south of Reedsport
- Sunset Bay, near Coos Bay (B Loop closed)
- Bullards Beach, north of Bandon: (Horse camp closed)
- Humbug Mountain, south of Port Orford
- Harris Beach, in Brookings
Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.
- Silver Falls, east of Salem (sites A47, A50, A71 closed; Howard Creek Horse Campground open)
- Detroit Lake, east of Salem
- Champoeg, near Newberg
- Cascara Campground at Fall Creek State Recreation Area, east of Eugene
- Memaloose, near The Dalles
Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed unless otherwise noted. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.
- The Cove Palisades, southwest of Madras
- Prineville Reservoir, southeast of Prineville
- Smith Rock, northeast of Redmond (bivouac tent camping only)
- Deschutes River, east of The Dalles
- LaPine, south of Bend (campground and rustic cabins open)
- Tumalo, north of Bend
- Collier Memorial, north of Klamath Falls
- Joseph Stewart, northeast of Medford
- Wallowa Lake, southeast of Enterprise
- Farewell Bend, southeast of Huntington
- Clyde Holliday, near John Day
For more information, call:
Oregon State Parks and Recreation at 503-986-0707 or 800-551-6949.
For parks and campground reservations, call 800-452-5687.
