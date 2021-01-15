Columbia County schools are planning the return of students to their facilities.
Plans for bringing kindergarten through sixth grade students are in the works, said Cathy Hurowitz, superintendent of Clatskanie School District, at the Jan. 11 school board meeting.
The tentative start date for kindergarten and first grade students is set for Jan. 25; second and third grade for Feb. 1; and fourth, fifth and sixth grade for Feb. 8.
These dates are subject to change pending new information from the state, Clatskanie Elementary School Principal Kara Burghardt said.
“We are watching closely the expected announcements on Jan. 19 from the governor,” Burghardt said. If the school is able to open, students will be in the building from 8 a.m. to noon and receive their lunches as they depart the building.
While at the facility, students will be in cohorts and required to wear facial coverings at all times and keep 6 feet of distance from each other. Afternoon activities will be asynchronous.
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) will be releasing its updated “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance on Jan. 19, which Hurowitz expects will have updated metrics to guide the return to in-person instruction.
In December, Gov. Kate Brown announced that state metrics would transition from mandatory to advisory for school districts at the start of this year, allowing for more local control. However, schools that do not follow the state reopening metrics from the ODE will lose state liability protection as outlined in House Bill 4402.
“We’re not necessarily wanting to move forward with opening schools because we can,” Hurowitz said. “We’re in a holding pattern.”
The release from ODE will likely influence many schools in the county. A change to the current metrics could allow for Columbia County schools to be eligible to transition back to in-person classes and maintain liability coverage from the state.
The Jan. 19 release from ODE does not guarantee a Jan. 19 start date, Hurowitz said, but rather a date that will inform the district of its next steps.
To prepare for the return to school in advance of the ODE update, the Clatskanie School District distributed a survey to parents asking about education preferences between brick-and-mortar education or the Clatskanie Family Academy online education. The survey stated the choice would be for the remainder of the school year.
At the meeting, Hurowitz also outlined a COVID-19 illness plan for staff members who experience a prolonged infection of the disease.
The plan would come into play after a staff member infected with COVID-19 has used their sick days. The district is supplying up to 20 additional days of sick leave for COVID-related illness. If the illness extends beyond the employee’s regular sick leave and the additional district-allotted 20 days, the district will deduct the cost of employing a substitute teacher from the employee’s salary and continue to pay the employee.
“We’ve heard some horror stories about people losing insurance,” Hurowitz said. “We’re just trying to do as much as we can to support our staff. It’s the right thing to do.”
In person classes may be back in session for Rainier schools as soon as Feb. 1, said Joeseph…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.