In June, The Chief first reported that a bidding process for a $650,000 renovation at the Clatskanie City Pool had been on hold. New details have emerged from Clatskanie Parks and Recreation that the bidding process is completed and a contractor been selected to begin the work. Read more about the renovations attached to this story.

Before the project begins, the pool operators plan to reopen the pool for summer swimming lessons beginning Monday, July 13 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Daily fees are $3 and weekly fees are $10.

The pool had been closed due to the pandemic.

The Clatskanie City Pool, a popular open-air facility, attracts hundreds of children, adults and families each summer. The pool has also been a gathering spot for synchronized swim teams.

For more information go online to cityofclatskanie.com in the About Clatskanie section, or call the pool at 503-728-2757.