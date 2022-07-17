Grab your horse, hat, and cowboy boots: It’s time to get “Back in the Saddle.”
That is the theme for the 2022 Columbia County Fair and Rodeo.
The July 20-24 celebration is set to offer a rodeo extravaganza this summer: “Rascal Rodeo,” an all-inclusive rodeo for entrants with diverse abilities, will accompany the JR Rodeo and Columbia County NPRA Rodeo this summer season.
Columbia County NPRA Rodeo
The Columbia County Northwest Professional Rodeo Association (NPRA) Rodeo kicks off 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.
Entrants will compete in several categories, including Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Breakaway Roping, said Julie Sandstrom, spokesperson for the Columbia County Rodeo Committee.
Rodeo participants are eligible for more than $11,300 in prize winnings, divided by top placers within each event category.
About the NPRA
The NPRA is the largest Regional Rodeo Organization in the Western United States.
Each year, the NPRA selects several top placers from NPRA rodeos throughout the Northwest region to participate in the NPRA finals.
Beyond seizing the opportunity to show off their skills, participants will be eligible for “year-end saddles awards, year-end awards, (and) probably up to fourth place year-end awards,” NPRA Secretary Lori Newman said.
The NPRA finals take place September 23 and 24 in Salem, OR.
According to Newman, Columbia County has had a “long-running” NPRA rodeo, at one time receiving an award for the (best) barrel racing ground, “which is a big deal for barrel racing.”
“St. Helens happens to be one of the committees that pay a lot of attention to that,” she said.
Individual events are capped at 12 entrants. Overflow entrants will compete at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Registration opens Tuesday, July 12. You must be an NPRA cardholder to register.
JR Rodeo
The JR Rodeo is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
There are four age divisions for the JR Rodeo this year: Small Fry (under 6 years old), Big Fry (7-10 years old), Junior Division (11-14 years old), and the Senior Division (15-18 years old).
The entry fee is $30 per person. Participants who register before 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 will receive free entry into the fair.
No entries are accepted after noon on Thursday.
County Fair
Traditional county fair events returning to the fairgrounds for the 2022 event include the My Fair Lady Pageant, Senior and Veterans Day, Western Kids Costume Contest and Parade, and Wild Cow Milking, the popular carnival rides and several food and beverage vendors.
The Columbia County Fair and Rodeo is located at the Columbia County Fairgrounds on 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.