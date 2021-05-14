The Rainier Chamber of Commerce has recognized local individuals and businesses with its annual awards.
The chamber conducted the award presentations during an informal ceremony Thursday, May 13, at Rainier City Park. It was the first in-person event for the chamber since the beginning of the pandemic.
Members who were fully vaccinated were unmasked, because the event was held outside, as allowable by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and presidential guidelines.
Chamber President Meagan Fawcett and Chamber Vice President Natasha Parvey presented the awards.
HOPE of Rainier, a social services nonprofit, and the agencies executive director Kelly Miller received the chamber's 2020 Nonprofit Business of the Year Award for efforts to help the community during the pandemic — including the organization's partnership with Columbia Pacific Food Bank; opening a thrift store to provide communities members with access to clothing and homewares; and partnering with the local school district to offer resources and food to students and families.
United Way of Columbia County and Claire Catt, the organization's executive director, received the 2020 Community Collaborator Award for assisting people who effected by the 2020 wild fires; partnering with food banks to feed local residents; and for helping lead the county census during the pandemic.
Cornerstone Café and owners, Viki and Mark Overbay, received the 2020 Business of the Year Award for making aesthetic improvements to the restaurant; for following COVID-19 guidelines; and for continuing great service to the community.
The 2020 Chamber Advocates of the Year Award went to The Chronicle and The Chief Newspaper's marketing consultant Amy Trull for offering to run the Chamber Corner news in the publications without charge for three months during the pandemic.
The Chronicle and The Chief received the second Rainier 2020 Chamber Advocates of the Year Award for publishing the Chamber Corner in the publications free of charge.
