Clatskanie drivers may have already seen the price break at the pumps. It's a freefall at gasoline stations as prices continue to slide downward.
The Chronicle has spotted regular as low as $2.52 a gallon in Scappoose, a few cents higher in St. Helens, Rainier and Clatskanie as of Tuesday, March 31.
The national average for a gallon of gas is below $2 gallon for the first time in four years, according to Oregon/Idaho AAA's weekly price survey.
Pump prices continue their freefall due to the coronavirus and the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded drops 11 cents to $1.99 a gallon. The Oregon average tumbles a dime to $2.70.
The national average is at its lowest price since March 2016, and the Oregon average is at its lowest price since June 2017.
The decline is due to COVID-19’s chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude has plummeted to $20/bbl – a closing price not seen since 2002. For the last 52 weeks, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) has averaged $56/bbl.
“AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the shrinking demand for gas as people stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak," AAA Oregon/Idaho public affairs director Marie Dodds said. "The national average will likely fall to $1.75 or less in April while the Oregon average should decline to $2.50 or less."
Oregonians can temporarily pump their own gas due to the coronavirus outbreak. Oregon State Fire Marshall Jim Walker made the announcement earlier this week. Stations aren’t required to offer self-serve gas, but it is allowed until April 11 in order to reduce contact that could spread COVID-19, and ensure essential workers have access to fuel during potential staffing shortages at gas stations.
Demand for gas is down substantially, decreasing to levels that are typically seen during the winter driving season, not in early spring. While demand is diminishing, COVID-19 is not impacting the U.S. gasoline supply. The U.S. has an unusual amount of winter-blend gasoline still available for this time of year. This caused the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to extend the sale of winter-blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said they would continue to monitor and may extend the waiver again.
“Delaying the switch-over to summer-blend gasoline will help keep pump prices low as summer-blend is more expensive to produce,” Dodds said.
The difference between summer- and winter-blend gasolines is how easily the fuel evaporates at a given temperature. The more volatile a gasoline, the easier it evaporates.
Winter-blend fuel must be able to evaporate at low temperatures for the engine to operate properly, especially when the engine is cold. Summer-blend gasoline has a lower volatility to prevent excessive evaporation when outside temperatures rise. Reducing the volatility of summer gas decreases emissions that can contribute to unhealthy ozone and smog levels.
Pump prices are lower this week in Oregon and all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wisconsin (-22 cents) has the largest weekly drop while New York (-6 cents) has the smallest.
This week there are two states with an average at or above $3 a gallon, Hawaii and California, same as a week ago.
The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Oklahoma ($1.56) and Wisconsin ($1.57). This is the third week in a row that one or more states has an average below $2 a gallon. In all, 29 states are below that benchmark.
Oregon is one of all 50 states and the District of Columbia with lower prices now than a month ago. The national average is 45 cents less and the Oregon average is 28 cents less than a month ago. Mississippi (-42 cents) has the largest month-over-month decline.
Oregon is one of 50 states and the District of Columbia where drivers are paying less than a year ago. The national average is 45 cents less and the Oregon average is 35 cents less than a year ago. Wisconsin (-$1.13) has the largest year-over-year drop.
West Coast
Although the West Coast region continues to have the most expensive state averages in the country, it is also seeing significant decreases.
Hawaii is most expensive for the 16th week in a row with California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, and Arizona rounding out the top seven. Oregon is fourth most expensive for the ninth week in a row.
Pump prices in all West Coast states are down week-over-week. California (-14 cents) and Washington (-12 cents) have the largest drops in the region.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report, total gas stocks in the region increased by more than 900,000 bbl to 30.97 million bbl, which is approximately 150,000 bbl lower than the level at this time in 2019. Pump prices are likely to continue decreasing this week, barring any supply challenges.
Oil market dynamics
COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia are pushing crude oil prices down to lows not seen in 18 years. Markets are concerned about the public health, financial and economic impacts from COVID-19. Until the virus is contained and Russia and Saudi Arabia end their crude price war, crude prices are likely to remain significantly lower than they were just a few weeks ago. U.S. crude prices fell to their lowest level since February 2002, briefly dropping below $20 a barrel, as investors grew more pessimistic about oil demand.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI decreased by $1.09 to settle at $21.51 per barrel. At the close of Monday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI fell $1.42 to $20.09. Today crude is trading around $20 compared to $24 a week ago. Crude prices are down about 57 percent in the last month and are about $40 less than a year ago.
