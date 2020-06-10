The Clatskanie Public Library’s Summer Reading Program begins June 24.
Registration is now open for youth ages 4-17 to "Imagine Their Story" as they travel through a virtual world of fairy tales, folklore, and mythology. Those without online access are still eligible to participate in a Summer Reading Challenge and special Finale.
The weekly online program for kids ages 4-12 will take place between 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 24 through August 12. Recordings will often be available for participants who miss the live event.
This year the Clatskanie Public Library will also host weekly online events specifically for teens ages 13-17 who also are encouraged to register. A full rundown of the events planned is available on the Clatskanie Public Library Facebook page.
Organizers said online registration is easy by using the links found on the library’s Facebook page and at the website, www.clatskanielibrary.org., or by calling 503-728-3732 between 10 a.m-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Once registered, participants will receive all the information they need about how to join live events, receive supporting documents, and pick up books, incentives, and craft kits.
The Clatskanie Public Library is located at 11 Lillich Street. Due to the state's social distancing guidelines and restrictions, call the library, at 503-728-3732 for more details.
