Naomi Fisher is embracing the challenges and the rewards of her new job as Clatskanie Library Director.
Fisher comes to Clatskanie with a depth of experience and enthusiasm after serving as the Goldendale, Washington librarian for 20 years.
“It isn’t my job to come in and make immediate changes,” she said. “It is my job to find out what the community wants the library to be. In order to do that, I want to talk to the community about their values and what they want.
A city library is more than just a place of books, Fisher said, it can be a positive community connector.
“I want to hear from the community about how the library can help small business development and early child education,” she said. “There is so much that a library can do. I see that library in partnership with others in the community. Libraries are leaders in innovation.”
Fisher is also gaining insight for the future of the library from the district board and her staff at the Clatskanie Library District.
“I am absolutely love the library staff,” she said. “They are wonderful, and I am discussing with them their visions for the library.”
For the future, Fisher is hopeful the library can enhance help to the elderly, senior living facilities and shut-ins and individualize services to the need of library patrons with audio books, large print publications, teach classes, and develop little library boxes in the community.
Fisher joined the city library Dec. 9. She replaces Elizabeth Kruse, who served as the director for more than 30 years.
“There is so much to learn and take on,” Fisher said. “This is definitely a jack of all trades job because I am helping to set policy, and strategic planning, managing the budget, overseeing technical work, programming, circulation human resources, and I am greeting customers, answering phones and checking out books.”
Fisher oversees a staff of three part-time employees. While the Clatskanie Library is offering as many full services as possible under the current pandemic restrictions, which means only curb-side check outs and drop offs at the facility at 11 Lillich Street in Clatskanie. Fisher said the library staff has embraced online services as well.
“We offer virtual teen sessions and youth books and live story time for children,” she said. “The kids can pick up craft packets. We do the crafts together on camera. It has been a bit of a learning cure, but the staff has been doing wonderfully in adapting.”
The library did reopen for a time by appointment only last fall but was forced to closed soon after as the COVID-19 restrictions increased to slow rising case numbers. Fisher said the community is anxious to have the facility fully reopened as soon as possible.
“They are happy that we are here providing services and they can’t wait for us to open our doors, but they are understanding of why we must follow the pandemic restrictions,” she said. “We will do a reopening when it is safe and practical to do so and likely to so by appointment only to start.”
See more about the Clatskanie Library District activities at its Facebook site. To reach the library, call 503-397-3732.
