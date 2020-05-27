Patrons of the Clatskanie Library District will be able to place holds on up to two items at a time for next-day pickup beginning Monday, June 1.
Holds may be placed from the Library’s online catalog at www.clatskanielibrary.org or by calling 503-728-3732 between the hours of 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Curbside pickup will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Patrons will be notified by phone or email when materials are ready.
E-books online and free WiFi outside the building are available 24 hours a day. Please contact the Library if you need your ID or PIN numbers.
Read more about the Clatskanie Library's slow reopening in the story attached.
