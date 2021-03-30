The Clatskanie Library District is taking a new path to encourage children and family reading.
A Zoom Story Time on March 31 marked the end of a whole year of virtual programming for the staff of the Clatskanie Library.
Beginning with very spontaneous stories and crafts using Facebook Live last year; progressing to the Summer Reading Program, Fall, Winter, and Spring Story Times on Zoom webinars, and a year of book club meetings using Zoom meetings, the staff of the library hasn’t skipped a beat while continuously offering live stories, crafts, and other activities to preschoolers, children, and teens.
“Maintaining routines for kids seemed like an important way to offer stability and connection during the pandemic,” Clatskanie Library District Interim Director Becky White said. “They have enjoyed seeing each other, and we definitely enjoy seeing them on a regular basis.”
While White has said she has noticed virtual programming to offer certain advantages like the ability for families to join from as far as Texas and California, or to watch recordings any time that fits their schedules, she has also noticed that both participants and staff are exhibiting signs of burn out and fatigue associated with excessive screen time.
Switching gears
"It is time to switch gears, and to take advantage of the nicer weather and decreasing COVID risk in Columbia County,” she said.
White said that with excellent safety protocols in place, the library opened its doors to the public by appointment on March 1, and so far, all is going well.
“It is so nice to have patrons back inside a building that has been too quiet for too long,” she said.
According to White, while indoor meetings and activities in the library’s limited space still seem like a long way off, the staff have begun to plan programming that will encourage families to celebrate books and reading together in non-traditional ways.
Walk the trail
The first event the library is planning in partnership with Clatskanie Parks and Rec is a Story Book Trail to celebrate National Library Week. Beginning on Friday, April 2, families are invited to wind their way along the walking path across from the library as they read “Silly Sally” by Audrey Wood.
The trail will begin at the book pavilion across from the library and end in Cope’s Park, with instructions to visit the library’s curbside window to pick up a special treat at the end. The trail was originally envisioned by Naomi Fisher, who served as the library’s Director from December 2020 to February 2021.
Fisher helped set up the first trail.
“These outdoor, literacy-building, family-oriented activities are popular across the nation right now and are a much-needed way to connect families with their libraries and community spaces," Fisher said.
”“In Clatskanie we’re lucky to have a library, and a beautiful adjacent space, so we are going to run with it,” said White, “or walk, or hop, or jump ... you’ll have to read Silly Sally to get the full effect."
The Story Book Trail will be set up in the park across from the library, which is located on the corner of Conyers and Lillich Streets in Clatskanie, from 12 p.m. on Friday April 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday April 10.
To collect a treat at the end of the trail, families can visit the curbside window, or make an appointment to check out books during the library’s usual operating hours.
For more information about current services, visit the library website at www.clatskanielibrary.org, or by call 503-728-3732.
