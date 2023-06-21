Small Business Assistance

Senate Bill 1048 now moves to the Oregon House at the Oregon Capitol Building for consideration.

 Courtesy

The Oregon Senate has passed Senate Bill 1048, which directs the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to establish a small business development program.

The program is designed to aid qualified small businesses to compete for ODOT public improvement contracts.

