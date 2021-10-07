The Clatskanie City Council is reviewing concerns about the current state vaccination mandate issued by Gov. Kate Brown.
“This mandate brings up major concerns among the council in its effect on the retention of healthcare, first responders and other professions dictated to get the vaccine,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said following the council’s regular public meeting, Wednesday night, Oct. 6. “The concern is the number of people in those professions quitting their jobs instead of getting a vaccine.”
Hinkelman said the city council will meet in special session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 to consider a resolution expressing their concern about the mandate.
The council also voiced the need to replant tree seedlings on a portion of the city-owned timberland.
According to Hinkelman, two years ago the city conducted a harvest of some of the city-owned timber and replanted the property.
“Unfortunately, due to the weather, especially the extreme hot-spell in June, many of the saplings that were planted in the spring did not survive,” he said. “We are going to have to go in and do some re-planting again. The one issue we are facing is a shortage of seedlings/saplings due to the demand across the state for replanting as a result of the massive wildfires last year.”
Following the regular public meeting, the council moved to an executive session, a behind doors meeting to conduct Hinkelman’s annual performance evaluation. At the end of the executive session, the council reopened the public meeting and announced that they city manager would receive additional compensation. Hinkelman declined to reveal the specific details of that compensation.
Hinkelman was appointed the Clatskanie City Manager in 2008. He serves the city on an ‘at will’ contract, meaning there is no specific timeline set.
Hinkelman said his longevity as a city administrator can be attributed to working with both the city council and his staff.
“I have always had a very good council and even when they disagree they are respectful,” he said. “I also have a great staff, small but good. It is the best working collaboration that I have ever had in my time as a manager and that makes this job much more enjoyable.”
Rainier Council
The city of Rainier has appointed a new councilor to its third open position.
In a 3-to-1 vote on Monday night, Oct. 4, Rainier City Council elected St. Helens Officer Jeremy Howell to fill the open seat.
As a Rainier resident of 35 years who has served around the city, including organized sports and on the city budget committee, Howell said he has a unique perspective which strengthens his candidacy.
“Sounds like some of the things we need to address sooner rather than later is infrastructure,” Howell said. “There are a lot of outdated things on the water treatment plant that we need to get fixed.”
As a St. Helens Officer, Howell has made note of the differences between the way St. Helens and Rainier operate, in particular, drawing attention to code enforcement as a possible objective for the city council.
“I’d like to see the (city) codes updated, maybe some of the pertinent codes put up online to where people could actually look it up and see what they are,” Howell said. “It sounds like they’re extremely old and haven’t really changed over the years.”
Howell said he looks forward to his new role, and how he can combine his knowledge of budgeting and complex community issues to contribute positively to Rainier’s development.
“I’m excited. It’s kind of a new adventure for me. I’ve been part of the community for a long time and I get involved here and there as I can.”
The City of Rainier began a search for a new city councilor in early September following the resignation of City Councilor Brenda Tschida, who has moved out of state, according to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
Councilors are expected to attend one regular meeting per month, which typically takes place at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. Other meetings may also be scheduled as needed.
The current Rainier City Council consists of Connie Budge, Levi Richardson, Jenna Weaver, Mike Kreger, Scott Cooper and Robert duPlessis.
